Jana Kramer Recalls the "Blow Up" Fight With Mike Caussin That Left Her in Tears

Jana Kramer's latest fight with Mike Caussin has led to some teachable moments.
On Tuesday, March 23, the country singer took to Instagram and shared a tearful photo with a message that "nothing is perfect" when it comes to her marriage.
"This was a few weeks ago in Canada," The Good Fight author wrote to her 2 million followers. "I took this picture to almost remind myself that even though in the moment it seems like everything is doomed, it's not. We talked about our blowup on this week's podcast and I think it's an important one for everyone to hear."
The One Tree Hill star added, "No relationship is perfect and when blowups or fights happen, sometimes we believe it's done and over but really it's a moment for growth and more understanding and to lean into your partner."
So what fight is Jana talking about? During a recent episode of iHeartRadio's Whine Down podcast, Mike opened up about feeling frustrated taking care of the kids while Jana was on set of a movie in Canada. A tense conversation soon followed that shed light onto the couple's recent disagreement.
According to Jana, Mike said some "mean words" that she was having trouble forgetting.
"The words are what have stayed with me and you don't mean those but they are the worst things that stay with someone," the One Brick Wines founder explained on the March 22 podcast episode. "I said mean things but you cut deep…I'm like high school mean. You're like [X-rated] mean. Neither are right."
Mike added, "You and I are different. You've said some mean words and mean things to me and I don't hold onto those like you do but we're different people and that's okay… It's just me trying to force the upper hand or force respect, which is just a bad way to do it."
Before moving on to another topic, Jana reminded her listeners that she may have blowups with Mike from time to time. Both parties, however, need to make it a priority to ensure it's not a frequent pattern by checking in with their therapist and processing their emotions.
"When you're in the middle of the fire, it's hard to lean in and see that but just know it's not the end of the world," Jana concluded in her latest Instagram. "And we all have these moments so ur not alone. Fights happen. No relationship is perfect. Now the important thing is in the end are you fighting the good fight together?...ur not alone in ur struggles xo."