Brie Bella Proudly Displays Her "Treasure Marks" After Having Two Kids

One hot mama.

Brie Bella is proudly showing off her post-baby body nearly eight months after giving birth to her and Daniel Bryan's second child, son Buddy Danielson. The Total Bellas star took to Instagram on Monday, Mar. 22 to show off her abs while also sharing an important message to all the moms out there.

"The more baby weight I lose the more my treasure marks from Buddy are showing up," the WWE star wrote. "Buddy pretty much grew through my belly button lol I guess the old wives tales were right how boys grow! Low!! After my second C section I've been really kicking my butt to get my abs back! And sooo is the saggy stomach which is normal after babies. Sometimes it's hard for me to look in the mirror and see my body. I always tell myself to be kind and grateful but I'm human so picking myself apart happens."