Influencer Chiara Ferragni Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Fedez

Chiara Ferragni is officially a mother of two.

The Italian fashionista, 33, took to Instagram on March 23 to announce the birth of her second child, Vittoria. "March 23rd, 2021," she wrote alongside a photo of her baby girl. "La nostra Vittoria."

Ferragni also posted a sweet video of her husband Fedez, 31, cradling their little one and crying tears of joy as he looked lovingly down at the newborn.

The Blonde Salad founder had been excitedly awaiting Vittoria's arrival, writing on March 22, "She's not born yet?" But less than 24 hours later, her daughter made her debut.

It looks like Vittoria and her big brother, Leo, are going to be close in age, too. Ferragni and Fedez's son turned 3 years old earlier this month, and the parents marked his birthday with a superhero-themed celebration.

Ferragni announced her pregnancy in October 2020 and revealed the sex of the child later that month. "Our family is getting bigger," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Leo is going to become a big brother."