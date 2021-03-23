Tom Parker Shares a Message About Saving His Life Amid Brain Tumor Battle

Watch : The Wanted's Tom Parker Shares Terminal Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Tom Parker is sharing an update on his health with his fans.

On Monday, March 22, The Wanted member took to social media to let fans know he's still fighting for his life amid his cancer diagnosis.

Alongside a photo of an IV in his arm, the English singer captioned, "Another day of saving my life."

As fans may recall, Tom, who welcomed baby boy Bodhi Thomas Parker with wife Kelsey Hardwick in November 2020, revealed back in October that he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

In an interview with OK! Magazine, he described the moment his doctors shared the devastating news, which he called the "worst-case scenario."

"They pulled the curtain around my bed and said, 'It's a brain tumour.' All I could think was, 'F--king hell!' I was in shock," he explained. "It's stage four glioblastoma and they've said it's terminal. It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven't processed it."