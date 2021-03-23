Selena Gomez Says She's "Kinda Missin" Taylor Swift and This New Member of Her Squad

Selena Gomez misses Taylena almost as much as we do.
The Revelación artist dropped a new round of precious pictures of her and Taylor Swift together at what appears to be the "evermore" singer's crib. Selena wrote on Monday, March 22, that she was "kinda missin this one," alongside a throwback selfie of Selena and Tay chilling in their comfy clothes.
While it might seem like she was referring to her best friend of more than a decade, it looks like Selena was actually re-furring to another member of T.Swift's squad.
Taylor's newest cat, Benjamin, joined the super stars for a cameo appearance in all three Instagram images.
In fact, the second picture in the gallery showed Selena—in her Aaliyah Vintage Tee ($29)—holding Benjamin like a baby in her lap, just the two of them. With Taylor out of the pic, was Selena hilariously trolling Tay by saying she was missing "this one" and not "these two"?
Benjamin, who has been a part of Taylor's family since they met during the "ME!" music video in 2019, again appeared in the final pic of the besties. Taylor, in grey sweats, cuddled her Ragdoll kitten while Selena captured the last selfie.
What we wouldn't give to be in a quarantine pod with all three of them!
And as for the other squad members, Martha Hunt and Cara Delevingne liked the post.
There have been some hints as to who Taylor might have in her pandemic pod, with her friend Zoe Kravitz and boyfriend Joe Alwyn making the cut, along with the rest of his family.
The 31 year old even quarantined with her music collaborators, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, ahead of their magical medley at the 2021 Grammys.
While she's been busy dropping two albums in the past year, Selena has been kept on her toes as well. From filming Only Murders in the Building to debuting her Rare Beauty brand, the singer doing it all.
Of course, she also made us smile with her quarantine cooking show, Selena + Chef, which naturally featured an appearance from Tay.
After the "Lose You to Love Me" singer showed off a mouth-watering Korean barbecue taco, Taylor responded, "If you don't send me the recipe, we're going to have words... I'm very jealous of your whole setup and the fact that you guys are cooking together is pretty great. I'm really envious."
Now we just need an IRL Taylena reunion ASAP.
Read more about why their bond is stronger than ever.