Bethenny Frankel Sparks Engagement Rumors as She Finalizes Divorce From Jason Hoppy

Grab a Skinnygirl margarita: Bethenny Frankel is divorced—and rocking a massive diamond ring!
Nearly nine years after calling it quits, the Real Housewives of New York City alum has finalized her divorce from ex Jason Hoppy, Bethenny's rep confirmed to E! News exclusively. On Jan. 20, a judge officially signed off on the former couple's judgment of divorce.
And, now that she can legally move on, the 50-year-old businesswoman is sparking rumors she's engaged to boyfriend Paul Bernon.
Over the weekend, Bethenny, who shares 10-year-old daughter Bryn with ex Jason, was photographed on the beach in Florida wearing a flashy bauble on her engagement finger.
(She's yet to address the speculation publicly, and her rep declined to comment on Bethenny's relationship status.)
Bethenny and Paul, a film producer, first went public with their relationship over two years ago. As fans may recall, the duo made their romance Instagram official in December 2018 while on vacation in the Dominican Republic.
However, despite the romance, Bethenny later revealed that she was technically still married to Jason. Though she and Jason split in December 2012 and Bethenny filed documents to end their marriage in early 2013, the two only recently came to an agreement on their divorce following a dramatic, years-long custody battle.
Back in 2016, news broke that the pair had reached a divorce settlement, however nothing was ever made official because because a court-mandated order of protection for Bethenny against Jason conflicted with their previously agreed upon custody arrangement.
In August 2019, shortly after announcing her exit from The Real Housewives of New York City, Bethenny raised eyebrows about her future as a Mrs.
"To my NY hwives: GO GET EM! I had to go since I'm the only one that is actually married...that's how crazy this ride is," she wrote at the time. "You are all amazing, beautiful and strong. Spread your wings and fly! Xoxo."
She would later clarify on social media, "I am not newly married. I am just the only—was the only legally married housewife on the Real Housewives of New York [City]...Believe me when there is something to tell you, I will tell you because you've been there for me and helped me through so many things."
Bethenny and Paul continued to date until October 2020, when E! News learned they had called it quits. However, by January 2021, the duo had reunited and the rest, as they say, is history.
Prior to finding love with Paul, the Bravolebrity dated Dennis Shield, who died in 2018 following an apparent overdose.