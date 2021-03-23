Chevy Chase Is Recovering After 5-Week Hospitalization for a "Heart Issue"

Community star Chevy Chase is kicking up his feet and relaxing following a 5-week stay in the hospital.
According to Page Six, the 77-year-old star was recently hospitalized for a "heart issue."
Chase additionally revealed to Page Six that he is "feeling good," adding, "I can only say how happy I am to now be back with my family."
These health issues have seemingly slowed down the comic, who said he's in no rush to return to work. "I used to go out and do anything. I'd do slapstick in front of 3,000 people," Chase said. "But at this moment I have no need to go out and meet COVID."
All this downtime has given the famous screenwriter the chance to catch up on the best TV shows and movies out right now, but he doesn't seem too impressed.
According to the outlet, Chase said, "I read. Turn on TV. Watch the news. All drek. I see actors, comedians, producers, screenwriters working and, God bless them, but I don't see anything great on television. It all became a generation of s--theads laughing at the world. The humor today's giving the next generation worse stuff than they already have in their own lives."
He added, "It drives me nuts."
That being said, the 77-year-old Saturday Night Live alum's disdain for current programming isn't new.
In 2018, he told The Washington Post that he was dismayed by SNL, saying, "First of all, between you and me and a lamppost, jeez, I don't want to put down Lorne [Michaels] or the cast, but I'll just say, maybe off the record, I'm amazed that Lorne has gone so low."
"I had to watch a little of it, and I just couldn't f--king believe it," he continued, "That means a whole generation of s--theads laughs at the worst f--king humor in the world."
Notably, Chase starred on the first season of the sketch comedy show, but abruptly left in the middle of its sophomore season.