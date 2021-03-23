Katy & OrlandoRoyal FamilyKardashiansWomen's History MonthPhotosVideos
Everything's Gonna Be Okay Returns to Comfort Us All in Season 2 Trailer

Life is only getting messier for Nicholas and his sisters in the new trailer for season two of Everything's Gonna Be Okay, premiering April 8 on Freeform.

Once again, everything's gonna be OK.

Or at least everything's going to be a little bit better when Freeform's Everything's Gonna Be Okay returns for season two. E! News has an exclusive first look at the new trailer for the comedy's second season, which finds Nicholas (Josh Thomas) and his sisters dealing with the death of their father. They first try to do that by writing heartfelt letters to him, though Nicholas misunderstands the assignment and just writes, "Dad yay." 

"Are we bad people?" wonders Matilda (Kayla Cromer), and her sister Genevieve (Maeve Press) is not saying no. "Just so much pressure!" 

Meanwhile, Matilda got into Juilliard and is announcing that she might not actually be queer, and Genevieve is trying to figure her life out. 

According to Freeform, the family is just trying their best to move forward. 

"With everyone back home, Matilda is rethinking her life goals, Genevieve starts putting herself out there—even dating—and Nicholas is working out how to balance being a brother, parental figure, boyfriend, and cute entomologist," the season synopsis reads. "This season also welcomes new eccentric friends, unexpected hookups, and a lot more bugs." 

The series also stars Adam Faison and Lillian Carrier and will feature guest stars Maria Bamford and Richard Kind in season two. You can catch a sneak peek of their appearances—and all the shenanigans to come—in the trailer above. 

Everything's Gonna Be Okay premieres Thursday, April 8 at 10 p.m. with two back-to-back episodes. 

