D'Andra Simmons and Mama Dee Talk Out Their Issues After Blowout Fight in RHOD Sneak Peek

Talking out their issues.
In this exclusive clip from tonight, March 23's all-new The Real Housewives of Dallas, D'Andra Simmons has a sit down with Mama Dee after their fight at Tiffany Moon's birthday party. For those who may've missed last week's episode, the mother-daughter duo had it out after Mama Dee suggested that D'Andra took her stepfather's last name to get ahead in life.
On her family drama, D'Andra shares with her mother, "So, I'm sure that when my father died and then the wills and all that were, you know, brought up that because I had changed my name that was one of the reasons that, I'm guessing, they felt entitled to that estate."
As she continues, the Bravo personality reveals she still has unanswered questions regarding this situation. In a confessional, she further explains, "I've always had a certain amount of guilt for changing my name. I always think about if I hadn't done that would there be the amount of hurt in the family? Would there be two wills? Would things be different?"
Even though it's been years, D'Andra admits it's "still very hard for everyone." This explains why Mama Dee's comment was such a trigger for D'Andra.
"After the party the other night, I think that you were wrong in a lot of things and I think that I didn't understand," Mama Dee explains. "I do want us to have a relationship. In my heart, I thought we went through the last two years, we had been through all that."
Per Mama Dee, she thought they were "finally finished with all this." Thus, she didn't expect "another hiccup in the road."
She adds, "I'm tired of hiccups, D'Andra." Still, it's clear that Mama Dee wants to make amends with her daughter.
"I do love you, I do care about you," an emotional Mama Dee states. "No matter how mad I get, you'll always be my only child. I don't want you to ever look back and have any regrets. Whenever my time is up, I don't want you to have any regrets."
This is reassuring for D'Andra as she's struggled with the other relationships in her family. "I may not ever get a relationship with my brother and my stepmother again but, I do have this relationship," she reflects to the RHOD camera. "I have one parent, one family member. I want whatever we have left, have a loving mother-daughter relationship."
While it may be on Mama Dee's terms, D'Andra says she is "learning to accept that."
For the family chat, watch the exclusive clip above.
