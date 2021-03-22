Anna Faris Reveals “Competitiveness” With Exes Chris Pratt and Ben Indra Led to Divorce

Watch : How Anna Faris Celebrated Chris Pratt's Newborn Daughter

Anna Faris is doing some inward reflection about why her two previous marriages ended in divorce.

While speaking with Gwyneth Paltrow for her Unqualified podcast, Anna admitted that a level of "competitiveness" between her and her exes caused tension in their relationships.

"My two other marriages were with actors and I don't think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness," the Mom alum shared on Monday, March 22. "Or at least I didn't, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability."

Anna added, "Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn't handle that very well, I don't think. And I hope I've grown from that."

She was married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008, then to Chris Pratt from 2009 to 2018. The star, 44, is now planning her third wedding, as she's engaged to Michael Barrett, the cinematographer from her 2018 film Overboard, which co-starred Eugenio Derbez.