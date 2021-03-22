Anna Faris Reveals “Competitiveness” With Exes Chris Pratt and Ben Indra Led to Divorce

Anna Faris is doing some inward reflection about why her two previous marriages ended in divorce.
While speaking with Gwyneth Paltrow for her Unqualified podcast, Anna admitted that a level of "competitiveness" between her and her exes caused tension in their relationships.
"My two other marriages were with actors and I don't think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness," the Mom alum shared on Monday, March 22. "Or at least I didn't, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability."
Anna added, "Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn't handle that very well, I don't think. And I hope I've grown from that."
She was married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008, then to Chris Pratt from 2009 to 2018. The star, 44, is now planning her third wedding, as she's engaged to Michael Barrett, the cinematographer from her 2018 film Overboard, which co-starred Eugenio Derbez.
During the podcast convo, Gwyneth also reflected on potential issues that led to her divorce from Chris Martin. The pair was married from 2003 to 2016 and have two kids together, Moses, 14, and Apple, 16.
"I really, for a long time, was choosing men and trying to work s--t out with them that I had no business trying to do in a romantic relationship. It was work I needed to do myself," the 48 year old said.
The goop founder feels that it taught her accountability, saying, "In a divorce, I've learned so much from something I wanted least in the world… I never would have wanted to not be married to the father of my kids, theoretically. But I have learned more about myself through that process than I could have imagined."
Gwyneth then recounted how she advanced her relationship with "the most amazing man," producer Brad Falchuk, as they went from friends to spouses.
She recalled, "We were friends first for a long time, and then once I was like, 'Are we gonna date? Is this, like, happening?' I was scared, because he is a person who demands presence and intimacy and communication in a way that I just didn't know how to—I like to fight by shutting down. I'm like, 'Goodbye.' I, like, leave the room."
As Gwyneth described, "He was like, 'No, absolutely not. We're sitting down, and we're figuring this out.' He demands that I'm honest with myself in a way that is hard for me, but which really helps me grow."
Nearly three years into their marriage, she said it's one of his "amazing qualities." The Oscar winner went on, "It was like being with some kind of jujitsu master where they're like, 'No, I'm going to make you see your own stuff for you to be able to win and advance.'"
Anna seems to have found a similar trait in her new fiancé as well. "I'm engaged to a man, who's demanded the same thing, which I had never had before," she explained. "I had never been confronted with intense eye contact actually... Sometimes it can be pretty hot."
The actress shares one child, 8-year-old Jack Pratt, with her ex-husband Chris. In 2020, Chris welcomed a daughter, 7-month-old Lyla Maria Pratt, with his second wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.