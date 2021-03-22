Kylie Jenner Addresses "False Narrative" Over Donation to Makeup Artist's GoFundMe

Kylie Jenner is learning the hard way that no good deed goes unpunished.

Over the weekend, the cosmetics mogul caught flack for donating $5,000 to a GoFundMe for makeup artist Samuel Rauda, who is reportedly recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident. Despite the monetary pledge to Samuel's medical bills, Kylie—who in 2019 was crowned the world's youngest self-made billionaire—was criticized for also encouraging her social media followers to donate.

On Monday, March 22, Kylie took to her Instagram Story to set the record straight on the debacle, explaining that her donation actually helped complete the GoFundMe's initial goal of raising $10,000.

"I feel it's important for me to clear up this false narrative that I've asked fans for money and am not paying for my makeup artist's medical bills," she wrote. "Sam isn't my makeup artist and unfortunately we don't have a personal relationship anymore but I have worked with him a few years ago and think he's the sweetest."