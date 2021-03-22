Frankie Jonas Addresses Sobriety and Mental Health in His Most Personal TikTok Yet

Watch : How Frankie Jonas Became the Internet's Favorite Jonas Brother

Frankie Jonas is proud of how far he has come.

In recent months, the former child actor has developed a large following on TikTok for his relatable videos and honest candor with fans.

On Monday, March 22, Frankie decided to shed some light on his mental health journey after a fan asked a personal question. "You say you are a sober drug addict," the user wrote. "Congrats of course, but would you mind explaining your experience and how you overcame?"

While Frankie admitted this is not the "eloquent explanation" he hopes to give one day on a different platform, the 20-year-old Ponya star shared his story.

"From a very young age, I struggled with drinking and drugging as an escape because I hated life and I didn't wanna be here," Frankie explained. "After many years of trying to kill myself accidentally, it came to a point where I was gonna do it for real, and something intervened and my life was saved. I went to treatment and it saved me."