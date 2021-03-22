Rising Country Singer Taylor Dee Dead at 33 After Car Crash

Country artist Taylor Dee died in a car accident last week, her agent told E! News. She was 33 years old.

The Dallas-based musician, whose real name was Taylor Dawn Carroll, died on March 14 at a hospital in Euless, Texas, according to a coroner's report obtained by E! News.

Authorities told the Texas Newsroom that Taylor was driving her 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer on the State Highway 183 when she tried to exit onto Highway 360, but missed the turn. "She struck a barrier," Euless Police Chief Mike Brown told the outlet. Euless Police Sergeant Scott Peterson said she was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

The officers said a male passenger was wearing a seatbelt, and he remained inside the vehicle. He suffered a broken toe, but Peterson said he wasn't seriously injured. The unnamed passenger has reportedly been released from the hospital.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office is performing a toxicology assessment to determine if alcohol affected the crash, per the Texas Newsroom.

"Taylor caught people's attention everywhere she went with her large wild personality and charming smile," her agent said in a statement to E! News. "She blew listeners away every time she stepped in front the mic. The power of her beautiful vocals were felt deep within the soul. Her energy and passion were so contagious that she left every show with a new team of supporters and fans."

The rep continued, "Taylor adored her children, family, friends and fans; loving them with everything she had. Taylor Dee will be deeply missed by so many but her powerful voice and message will echo for eternity. Life is short, Live your dream, Laugh along the way."