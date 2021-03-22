Jeff Probst Just Shared an Exciting Survivor Season 41 Update

Watch : How "Survivor" Has Changed for the Winners at War

Collectively, as a country, we just went through the longest Survivor drought we've had since 2001, but the good news is that it's almost over.

Sure, 2020 was weird for a lot of reasons, but the lack of one of our favorite, most reliably present reality shows was definitely one of them. Thanks to the pandemic, Survivor was not able to begin filming season 41 on time last year. It was one of the first major productions to announce a shutdown back on March 11, 2020, and CBS released a statement with plans to restart production on May 19, 2020. That obviously did not happen.

That meant that after the epic Winners At War concluded in May, we suddenly became Survivor-less. It was the first time in almost 20 years that we didn't have a new season premiering in the fall, followed by the first time in 20 years that we didn't have a new season premiering in the spring. But lucky for all of us, Survivor is on its way back.

Jeff Probst just announced in a new video that production on season 41 is finally underway.