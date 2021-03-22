Lala Kent Shares First Photo of Baby Girl Ocean's Face

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules" Star Lala Kent Welcomes a Baby Girl

Lala Kent's daughter has made her Instagram debut.

On Monday, March 22, the Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram to share the first photo of her newborn daughter Ocean's face. In the close-up image of baby Ocean, the little one is seen soundly sleeping while wearing an adorable matching ensemble.

We're, of course, talking about the infant's white and pink, elephant-covered onesie and hat. A fashionista in the making? She is Lala's daughter after all.

Alongside the image, the Bravo personality wrote, "A week ago, March 15th 2021, at 6:45AM, my life changed forever. This little 5 lb 10 oz, sign of Pisces sent me into a world I can only explain as heavenly. No one could have prepared me for this kind of love. Ocean, you are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I am so honored to be your mama- my heart could just burst."