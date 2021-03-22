Kate Hudson Tried to Steal Her 2-Year-Old Daughter's Ice Cream and Her Reaction Was Priceless

Watch : Kate Hudson Recalls Her First Golden Globes Win in 2000

Sharing is not always so caring.

On Sunday, March 21, Kate Hudson took to Instagram to give her 13 million followers a taste of her 2-year-old daughter Rani Rose Hudson-Fujikawa's personality. And from the short video she shared, one thing is clear: The kid does not play about her ice cream.

In the clip, Rani Rose was feeding herself a pint of ice cream when her mom attempted to take the spoon from her. The Mother's Day star started with a light tug of the utensil, but the toddler's grip was no match for the star.

When Kate—who's laughing hysterically behind the camera—really tried to pull the spoon from her daughter's grip, it became a full-on tug-of-war with a confused and annoyed Rani staring intently at the coveted utensil.

The latter half of the video played Eminem's song "The Real Slim Shady" where he says in the introduction, "We're gonna have a problem."

The happy mom ended the video with a the text, "Time for bed," matching the video's caption: "Night nighttime." Perhaps, this mom will think twice before she tries to steal a late-night snack from her little one!