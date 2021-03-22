Kim Kardashian Hilariously Recalls Getting Mistaken for Kendall Jenner's Mom

Kim Kardashian has always been the ultimate big sister.

On Sunday, March 21, the SKIMS founder, 40, took to the KKW Fragrance Instagram profile to promote her latest collaboration with 25-year-old Kendall Jenner. In a short clip posted to the account, the beauty mogul and the model shared memories from their childhood—including how Kim was frequently mistaken for Kendall's mom!

"When she was born, or she was like, under a year old, I used to have to be her babysitter all the time when I was 16," Kim recalled, noting that Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner were hard at work. "I would have to go and I would carry her in the stroller and everyone thought she was my kid. Like, I was so gown. Everyone thought she was my kid and I kind of secretly loved it."

The mother of four paused before adding with a laugh, "And now they think we're twins. Just kidding."