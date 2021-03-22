See the Scary Moment Dua Lipa Was Rushed by a Fan in Mexico

Note to fans: don't do this.
Dua Lipa is in the headlines after being rushed seemingly by a fan outside in Mexico, according to social media footage posted early Sunday, March 21. In videos shared on Twitter, a crowd can be seen gathered outside a building. The 25-year-old singer eventually emerged masked from the doors with a guard in front of her, his arms out to keep a distance between her and the people surrounding. However, as she moved closer to a waiting car, a woman unexpectedly ran up to her from the side. Security quickly pushed them back while Lipa, visibly startled, quickly got into the vehicle.
E! News has reached out to the star's rep for comment. Lipa has not commented on the incident publicly as of yet.
According to an eyewitness, the "Levitating" singer had been inside at a photo shoot while some people waited outside for nine hours to see her.
On Saturday, March 20, Lipa tweeted about being on set for a new Yves Saint Laurent fragrance campaign.
Just a week ago, she was in Los Angeles attending the 2021 Grammy Awards. During the smaller, socially distant ceremony, Lipa performed two of her Future Nostalgia hits and went home a winner for Best Pop Vocal Album.
"I really want to say a massive, massive thank you to all the fans—this is all because of you, honestly," she said during her acceptance speech. "This is all you and I appreciate every single thing that you have done for this album."