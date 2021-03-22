Royal FamilyKatharine McpheeKardashiansWomen's History MonthPhotosVideos

See the Scary Moment Dua Lipa Was Rushed by a Fan in Mexico

Dua Lipa had a bit of a scare when she was unexpectedly rushed by a fan while leaving a photo shoot in Mexico. Keep scrolling to see how it all unfolded.

By Samantha Schnurr Mar 22, 2021 3:12 PMTags
CelebritiesDua Lipa
Watch: Dua Lipa Never Thought She'd Release Album From Her Sofa

Note to fans: don't do this

Dua Lipa is in the headlines after being rushed seemingly by a fan outside in Mexico, according to social media footage posted early Sunday, March 21. In videos shared on Twitter, a crowd can be seen gathered outside a building. The 25-year-old singer eventually emerged masked from the doors with a guard in front of her, his arms out to keep a distance between her and the people surrounding. However, as she moved closer to a waiting car, a woman unexpectedly ran up to her from the side. Security quickly pushed them back while Lipa, visibly startled, quickly got into the vehicle.

E! News has reached out to the star's rep for comment. Lipa has not commented on the incident publicly as of yet. 

According to an eyewitness, the "Levitating" singer had been inside at a photo shoot while some people waited outside for nine hours to see her. 

photos
Dua Lipa's Most Daring Looks

On Saturday, March 20, Lipa tweeted about being on set for a new Yves Saint Laurent fragrance campaign. 

Trending Stories

1

Orlando Bloom Says He and Katy Perry Don't Have Enough Sex

2

Reign Disick Trades in Rocker Style for New 'Do: See His Cutest Looks

3

Brands Drop David Dobrik Following Misconduct Allegations

Just a week ago, she was in Los Angeles attending the 2021 Grammy Awards. During the smaller, socially distant ceremony, Lipa performed two of her Future Nostalgia hits and went home a winner for Best Pop Vocal Album. 

"I really want to say a massive, massive thank you to all the fans—this is all because of you, honestly," she said during her acceptance speech. "This is all you and I appreciate every single thing that you have done for this album."

Trending Stories

1

Orlando Bloom Says He and Katy Perry Don't Have Enough Sex

2

Reign Disick Trades in Rocker Style for New 'Do: See His Cutest Looks

3

Brands Drop David Dobrik Following Misconduct Allegations

4

Watch Claudia Conway Stun Katy Perry With Idol "Transformation"

5
Exclusive

Inside Ant Anstead’s Road to Healing After a Public Divorce