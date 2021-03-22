Zac Efron Gets Supports From Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares During Rare Sighting

Watch : Zac Efron Grows Up in "17 Again": E! News Rewind

What time is it? Time for a status check on Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares.

And it looks like the couple is still going strong. The two were spotted together in Melbourne on March 22. As fans are well aware, the 33-year-old actor has been working on season two of Down to Earth With Zac Efron. The High School Musical alum appeared to be shooting scenes for the Netflix docuseries, and it looks like Valladares joined him for a day of filming.

This marked a rare public sighting of the duo. The last time paparazzi snapped a photo of Efron and Valladares together was in January, when they visited a beach together in Sydney.

As fans may recall, Efron and Valladares first sparked romance rumors last year. And while it appeared to have been the start of something new, the relationship soon seemed to progress into a more serious connection.

"He absolutely loves Australia," radio host Kyle Sandilands said during an October episode of Kiis 1065's Kyle & Jackie O Show. "Well, he's in love with this girl Vanessa. They're lovely. Beautiful couple. They do everything together. They're just really sweet, and they're lovely."