Brooklyn Beckham and Fiancée Nicola Peltz Pose for Intimate Topless Photo

Watch : Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Cutest Moments

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are closer than ever.

On Sunday, March 21, the engaged couple took to social media to share an intimate topless bathroom selfie.

In Brooklyn's Instagram Story, he wrapped his arm behind the model while she held a piece of fabric up to her chest, strategically covering her breasts. The eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham captioned the intimate snapshot, "My safe place x," followed by, "Love you baby."

Fans of the couple are well aware of the pair's selfie game, as they make frequent appearances on each other's social media profiles, and love to gush about one another.

Since their engagement in July 2020—which they announced on Instagram—the lovebirds have been inseparable.

In October 2020, in honor of their one-year anniversary, Brooklyn shared his familial intentions with his wife-to-be.

"Happy 1 year anniversary baby," he captioned alongside a photo of the two in a bubble bath. "I'm the luckiest person to have you by my side x I can not wait to grow old with you and start a family with you. love you so much."