Royal FamilyKatharine McpheeKardashiansWomen's History MonthPhotosVideos

See Joe Giudice's Spring Break Reunion With His Daughters in the Bahamas

Joe Giudice got a spring break visit from his four daughters in the sunny Bahamas. See the deported reality TV star's reunion with his kids amid the coronavirus pandemic.

By Samantha Schnurr Mar 22, 2021 1:23 PMTags
TravelReality TVCeleb KidsCelebritiesJoe Giudice
Watch: Teresa & Joe Giudice's Legal Troubles - Timeline

Joe Giudice is soaking up the sun with some beloved visitors. 

The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star and ex-husband of Teresa Giudice has reunited with his four daughters in the Bahamas. As evidenced by new posts on social media, Giudice's kids, Gia, 20, Milania, 15, Gabriella, 17 and Audriana, 12, all made the trip to see their famous dad in Nassau. It appears Joe has been living in the Bahamas for some time after being deported to his native Italy in October 2019. The girls also got to see their grandmother Filomena Giudice, who also recently made the trip to see Joe. 

As for the getaway's itinerary, it looks like plenty of sunbathing and relaxing with dad is on the schedule. Gia and Milania have both shared videos of themselves lounging by the pool and picturesque beach. And, of course, it seems like Joe is happy to have the special company. As he wrote on Instagram, "Nothing like family."

photos
Joe Giudice's Biggest Confessions

Prior to the girls' trip to the Bahamas, Joe, Milania and Gia met up in Italy in November, marking their first time seeing each other after nearly a year apart amid the coronavirus pandemic

Trending Stories

1

Reign Disick Trades in Rocker Style for New 'Do: See His Cutest Looks

2

Paris Hilton Debuts Hot New Haircut: See Her Beautiful Bob

3

Victoria Beckham's Daughter Harper Gives Her a Glam Makeover

For more of the reality TV family's sweetest moments, just keep scrolling!

BACKGRID
Family Time

Teresa and Joe spend time with their daughters in this throwback photo. The couple and their four daughters smile for the camera as Teresa and Joe wrap their arms around their kids.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
Red Carpet Ready

The Real Housewives star and her husband pose with daughter Gia on the red carpet in Dec. 2014.

Instagram
Easter Celebration

Decorating eggs! Teresa shared this throwback picture of her husband celebrating the Easter holiday with three of their daughters.

Instagram
Father-Daughter Time

Gia smiles alongside dad Joe in this Instagram photo. Before heading to Italy to see her dad, Gia took to social media to write a message to her father. "see you soon daddy," the 18-year-old wrote, adding two heart emojis.

Instagram
Selfie!

In this Instagram snap, Milania and Joe pose for a selfie together. Milania also shared a message for her dad on social media ahead of the family trip to Italy, writing, "see you soon daddy I love you beyond words."

Instagram
Reunited

Teresa and her kids flew overseas to reunite with Joe, who has been in Italy since early October. After arriving in Italy, Gia posted this family selfie, writing, "we're back."

Trending Stories

1

Reign Disick Trades in Rocker Style for New 'Do: See His Cutest Looks

2

Paris Hilton Debuts Hot New Haircut: See Her Beautiful Bob

3

Victoria Beckham's Daughter Harper Gives Her a Glam Makeover

4

Brands Drop David Dobrik Following Misconduct Allegations

5

Orlando Bloom Says He and Katy Perry Don't Have "Enough" Sex