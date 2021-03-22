Batwoman Finally Reveals Who's Taking Over Ruby Rose's Kate Kane Role

Batwoman has found its new Kate Kane.

Wallis Day confirmed she's taking on the role in a post shared to Instagram on March 21.

"Super excited to finally announce I'm joining the cast of Batwoman," the 26-year-old actress wrote. "I'm sure you can imagine how much this means to me and how incredible it's been working on the show so far. It's a huge responsibility stepping into the shoes of a character that's already been established and it's a journey I'm looking forward to being a part of and hoping you guys do too. Everyone's made me feel so welcome and it's amazing being back home with my DC family."

As fans will recall, Ruby Rose was originally cast to play Kate but left The CW series after the first season. Javicia Leslie then stepped in as Ryan Wilder, who takes over as Batwoman after Kate's disappearance.

According to Deadline, fans discovered at the end of the March 21 episode that Kate is alive but injured after her plane crashed in the beginning of season two. The publication noted the second half of this season is going to reveal where Kate has been all of this time and what the future holds for the character.