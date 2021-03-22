Steve Harvey Reveals How Daughter Lori's Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan Compares to Her Exes

Watch : Steve Harvey Shares What He Thinks About Michael B. Jordan

Steve Harvey wouldn't be a regular dad if he didn't give daughter Lori Harvey a hard time about her exes.

The 64-year-old Family Feud host appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Monday, March 22 episode. During the visit, Steve shared his thoughts about Lori's current boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan.

"You know, I have tried not to like him," Steve quipped to Ellen DeGeneres, as seen in preview footage. "I have tried to find something wrong with him that I could dig in and go. 'Cause I done got rid of all of them. All of them. Some of them that snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to."

Steve did not specify which of Lori's exes weren't his favorites, or why he didn't think as highly of these previous suitors. Lori, 24, was with rapper Future in 2019, and was rumored to have dated Sean "Diddy" Combs and his son Justin Combs in 2018.