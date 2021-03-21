Celebrity Hairstylist Jen Atkin Quietly Welcomes Her First Baby Via Surrogate

It's a party of three!

Celebrity hairstylist and Ouai founder Jen Atkin shared the heartwarming news that she's officially a mom. The beauty mogul announced she quietly welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her husband Mike Rosenthal via surrogate.

"Never say never," Jen captioned her Instagram post on Sunday, March 21, alongside a collage of family photos. "Meet River Julién Rosenthal 7.10lbs born 3/5/21. We are so in love with this little man."

The celebrity hairstylist, who frequently works with Chrissy Teigen, the Kardashian-Jenners, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa and many others, explained that she's working with the organization Baby2Baby to help families in need.

"To keep our quiet peaceful love bubble at home (aka NO barking at the door) we're asking in lieu of gifts please please visit our donation link (in my bio) in River's name," she shared. "We truly don't need a thing (our parents have been waiting for this day for so long they bought it all). Help us and @baby2baby provide children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves."