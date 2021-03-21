Celebrity Hairstylist Jen Atkin Quietly Welcomes Her First Baby Via Surrogate

It's a party of three!
Celebrity hairstylist and Ouai founder Jen Atkin shared the heartwarming news that she's officially a mom. The beauty mogul announced she quietly welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her husband Mike Rosenthal via surrogate.
"Never say never," Jen captioned her Instagram post on Sunday, March 21, alongside a collage of family photos. "Meet River Julién Rosenthal 7.10lbs born 3/5/21. We are so in love with this little man."
The celebrity hairstylist, who frequently works with Chrissy Teigen, the Kardashian-Jenners, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa and many others, explained that she's working with the organization Baby2Baby to help families in need.
"To keep our quiet peaceful love bubble at home (aka NO barking at the door) we're asking in lieu of gifts please please visit our donation link (in my bio) in River's name," she shared. "We truly don't need a thing (our parents have been waiting for this day for so long they bought it all). Help us and @baby2baby provide children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves."
She signed off, "We love you guys and are editing our Surrogate Journey video in btwn feedings. Stay tuned."
Following Jen and her husband's baby news, her close friends expressed their excitement in the comments sections.
New mom Emily Ratajkowski replied, "[heart-eyes emoji] Congrats lovely!" Jesse Tyler Ferguson quipped, "Finally!"
"Omggg I couldn't be happier for you. Congrats to you both!! [two red heart emojis]," Lily Collins responded, with Kendall Jenner adding several emojis, including the teary-eyed one and white hearts.
Following a 2015 Instagram post about making the decision to have her "eggs retrieved & made the decision with my husband to freeze embryos," she told Forbes why she felt empowered to share her story.
"I think a lot of women feel ashamed that they're not having children, or that they're waiting longer, and nobody talks about it," she told the publication in 2017. "I sacrifice quite a bit to run three businesses, and my husband and I made a joint decision to freeze embryos. He's 39; I'm 37. I talked with friends like Andrea Lieberman, Fiona Stiles and Rachel Goodwin, who all had their first around 40."
"I do want children one day," she continued, "but I'm not quite ready, and the minute we did it, the weight of the world was off my shoulders. Once I opened up that conversation, so many women came forward and said, 'Thank you.'"
The Mane Addicts digital magazine founder also discussed her marriage and how they make it work.
"From day one, Mike and I've encouraged each other—our passions, our careers, our hobbies," she explained. "That's so important in a partner. Women tend to feel pressured at a certain age to find somebody, and there are people who can really hold you back. I've been in those relationships. When I met my husband, I wasn't looking for somebody to complete me or make me feel good about myself. I was so busy creating my life, pushing toward my goals, and like attracts like."
Fast forward to now, and the couple is a family of three!