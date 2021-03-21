Maren Morris Celebrates Son's First Birthday With Adorable Peter Rabbit-Themed Party

Maren Morris may have a second career as a party planner in her future.
On March 21, the country artist took to her Instagram Story to show off sweet photos of her son Hayes Andrew's first birthday party, which was themed after the film Peter Rabbit. She even included a recreation of a sign from the movie, which read, "Welcome to Mr. McGregor's Garden. No Rabbits Allowed."
Other fun decorations included white and blue balloons, plenty of fresh flowers to fit in with the garden vibes and quilted table cloths in a floral print. Naturally, as Peter Rabbit was the theme here, there was a carrot cake from Nashville's Flour Flower Bakery in honor of the character's favorite root vegetable.
The Grammy winner also showed a pic of the birthday boy enjoying a piece of his carrot cake, however, the mom made sure to include a cupcake emoji over her son's face, as she has thus far been extremely private about sharing photos of her son on social media.
Maren and her husband Ryan Hurd welcomed Hayes, who is their first child, on March 23 of last year. At the time, the "My Church" singer gushed over her little one on Instagram, writing in a photo of Hayes as a newborn, "Love of our lives."
The "Better Than We Found It" artist, who battled postpartum depression after the birth of her son, shared that lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic helped her and her family bond, especially as her tour was rescheduled.
"We really couldn't have asked for a more magical human to be brought into our lives during this crazy time," she told Bobby Bones on his iHeartRadio show last August. "And he's been a good distraction from not being able to tour."
While Hayes may be a big fan of Peter Rabbit, Maren told E! News last April that she's hoping to make a big music enthusiast of her little one.
"We play him a lot of music in the morning. So, I played [Beach Boys'] Pet Sounds for him this morning just because, that's one of the best albums ever made," the singer explained at the time. "So, he got some Beach Boys and he gets a lot of The Beatles. We're making sure that he's getting a good little musical foundation."