Maren Morris Celebrates Son's First Birthday With Adorable Peter Rabbit-Themed Party

Maren Morris may have a second career as a party planner in her future.

On March 21, the country artist took to her Instagram Story to show off sweet photos of her son Hayes Andrew's first birthday party, which was themed after the film Peter Rabbit. She even included a recreation of a sign from the movie, which read, "Welcome to Mr. McGregor's Garden. No Rabbits Allowed."

Other fun decorations included white and blue balloons, plenty of fresh flowers to fit in with the garden vibes and quilted table cloths in a floral print. Naturally, as Peter Rabbit was the theme here, there was a carrot cake from Nashville's Flour Flower Bakery in honor of the character's favorite root vegetable.

The Grammy winner also showed a pic of the birthday boy enjoying a piece of his carrot cake, however, the mom made sure to include a cupcake emoji over her son's face, as she has thus far been extremely private about sharing photos of her son on social media.