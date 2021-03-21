Sandra Oh Delivers Powerful Speech at Stop Asian Hate Rally in Pittsburgh

Sandra Oh is speaking up and speaking out for the Asian community.
The Killing Eve actress delivered a powerful speech during a Stop Asian Hate rally in Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 20.
"Pittsburgh, I am so happy and proud to be here with you," the Grey's Anatomy star began, per a video captured and shared on Twitter by Tribune-Review's Kristina Serafini. "Thank you, all the organizers for organizing this. Just to give us an opportunity to be together and stand together and feel each other."
"For many of us in our communities," Sandra continued, "this is the first time we are even able to voice our fear and our anger, and I really am so grateful to everyone willing to listen...One thing that I know is that many in our community are very scared, and I understand that. And one way to go through and get through our fear is to reach out to our communities."
The award-winning actress then engaged with the crowd, expressing, "To everyone here...I will challenge everyone here: If you see something, will you help me? If you see one of our sisters and brothers in need, will you help us?"
Per the video, many responded to Sandra's questions with a resounding, "Yes!"
"We must understand, as Asian-Americans, we just need to reach out our hand to our sisters and brothers and say, 'Help me and I'm here,'" the 49-year-old actress added. "And just for one thing, I am proud to be Asian! I belong here! Many of us don't get that chance to be able to say that, so I just wanted to give us an opportunity to be able to shout that. Thank you so much."
Following her speech, Sandra's former Grey's Anatomy co-star Ellen Pompeo showed her support. "You belong here [red heart emoji]," she wrote on Twitter on Sunday, March 21, "love her."
Sandra's moving speech comes less than a week after a white man, Robert Aaron Long, 21, was charged with eight counts of murder and homicide and one count of aggravated assault on Wednesday, March 17, per NBC News. He is accused of killing eight people, six of which were Asian women, in three shootings at Atlanta-area spas on Tuesday, March 16.
NBC News reported that the suspect told local law enforcement that he had a sexual addiction and saw the businesses as a temptation he needed to eliminate.
Following the tragic incident, celebrities have spoken out on social media.
"My condolences goes out to the families of all the victims and the entire Asian community tonight on what transpired in Atlanta at the Aromatherapy Spa," NBA star LeBron James tweeted. "Coward a** young man!! Just senseless and tragic!!"
Emily in Paris actress Ashley Park took to Instagram, expressing, "3 deadly shootings targeting Asian Women in Atlanta yesterday. I couldn't sleep. Some of these 5am ramblings are very personal, but I decided to share because ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. I hope this helps someone feel not so alone in all this muck. Allies, thank you and please watch til end, this is societal programming that we can change."
"The Asian hate crime tonight in Atlanta-Buckhead and Cherokee County is just so f--king appalling and so sad," English star Florence Pugh shared on Instagram Stories. "He drove to a new destination. To target Asian women. [Every time] there's a mass shooting it's so heartbreaking and so destructive and yet America just shakes [its] head as if that's just part of being in America and carries on. It doesn't have to be. This was targeted. This is white supremacy. This was targeted Asian murder."
You can read through stars' statements here.