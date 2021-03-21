How OWN Host Dr. Laura Berman and Her Family Is Doing After Son's Fatal Overdose

OWN host Dr. Laura Berman and her husband Samuel Chapman provided an update on her family just over a month after her 16-year-old son Samuel "Sammy" Berman Chapman was found dead following an accidental overdose.
The teen reportedly died after taking a pill laced with fentanyl, a powerful opioid used to relieve pain that can be deadly in small quantities.
On the March 20 episode of journalist Ana Garcia's podcast True Crime Daily, the couple called the opioid crisis the "other pandemic" facing Americans today, as they detailed how their family is managing in the wake of such a tragedy.
Chapman recalled finding Sammy "on his back after he aspirated on his own vomit."
"I had to resuscitate my own son, or at least try to until the paramedics got here," the father explained, adding that he is now "dealing with terrible PTSD" from the experience.
Berman and Chapman's two sons, Ethan and Jackson, are also dealing with the aftermath.
"One of them gets pretty nervous and is worried about accidentally dying because his brother did, and the other one is getting triggered by all of the murder you see on TV," Chapman explained. "There's nothing for it except time and feeling your feelings."
Previously, Berman, a best-selling author and sex therapist, alleged that Sammy had purchased the pill from a drug dealer on Snapchat.
Berman shared that on the night of Sammy's death, she found the drug dealer on Sammy's phone, and "went running to the police, who were still in my house, waiting for the coroner, and said, ‘Look, here he is.'"
She shared that the police told her not to get her hopes up in finding the drug dealer, adding that they told her that "all they do is take the profile down, but then that person just pops right back up with a brand new screen name."
Berman announced her son's passing in an emotional Instagram post on Feb. 7, writing of the dealers who sold Sammy fentanyl-laced drugs, "They do this because it hooks people even more and is good for business but It causes overdose and the kids don't know what they are taking. My heart is completely shattered and I am not sure how to keep breathing. I post this now only so that not one more kid dies."
She added, "We watched him so closely. Straight A student. Getting ready for college. Experimentation gone bad. He got the drugs delivered to the house. Please watch your kids and WATCH SNAPCHAT especially. That's how they get them."
In a statement to E! News, Snapchat said of the situation, "Our deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of Samuel Berman Chapman and we are heartbroken by his passing. We are committed to working together with law enforcement in this case and in all instances where Snapchat is used for illegal purposes. We have zero tolerance for using Snapchat to buy or sell illegal drugs."