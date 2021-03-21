How Jessica Simpson Celebrated Daughter Birdie Mae Johnson's 2nd Birthday

Watch : Jessica Simpson Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Happy Birthday, Birdie!

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's youngest daughter and third child Birdie Mae Johnson turned 2 on Friday, March 19, and the family celebrated with an animal-themed birthday party. But first, donuts.

"We started Birdie's birthday celebration the moment she woke up with her favorite breakfast...DONUTS," Jessica, 40, wrote on Instagram. "I can't believe my baby is 2."

The singer and fashion mogul posted a photo of her, Eric, their eldest children Maxwell Drew Johnson, 8, and Ace Knute Johnson, 7, their dog Dixie and little Birdie, who is wearing a felt crown and holding a B-shaped, pink-frosted donut.

Jessica also posted a photo of herself with Eric and the birthday girl, who is dressed in her crown and a glittering silver dress and is blowing out the candles on her three-tiered cake made to look like a deer, a pig and a cow. In the background is an arch of pink, brown, yellow and green balloons with a few roses weaved in, and small trays of animal-shaped cookies, mini-cakes and truffles.

"Our Birdie girl turned 2 yesterday and I can't help but share this precious birthday wish making moment that well all reveled in," the star wrote. "Birdie you are beautiful, loving, hilarious, cheeky, free spirited, observant, honest, shoe crazy, determined, curious, sweet, chatty, thoughtful, giving, clever, creative, adorable, quirky, intuitive and way more independent than your mom. You are knowingly the boss bird to us all. Watching, loving, and learning from you is the greatest gift of my life. I will forever snuggle all the love you have and always fly right beside you Ms. Birdie Mae."