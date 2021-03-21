Reign Disick Trades in Rocker Hairstyle for New 'Do: See His Cutest Looks

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Disick Shaves His Long Locks

Reign Disick has ditched the punk rocker hairstyle in favor of a fresh new 'do.

On Saturday, March 20, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's 6-year-old son and youngest of their three children showcased a shaved buzz cut, six months after he debuted a mohawk hairstyle. His dad posted a photo of him sporting his new style on his Instagram Story.

"How does it get much cuter," Scott wrote on the pic, which shows Reign sitting and relaxing. "So cute!"

Reign had sported long hair for most of his life until he debuted a shaved head last August. Kourtney shared on Instagram a pic of her son with his new short 'do, writing, "I am not OK." In September, Reign showed off a mohawk. Scott shared on his Instagram a photo of the then-5-year-old's new look, writing, "Covid cuts."

Reign sported a mohawk as recently as last week, when Scott shared a pic of him wearing an orange hoodie. He wrote in the caption, "A mighty fine little man [red heart emoji]."