Inside NBC's Star-Studded Mission to Promote COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness

Still skeptical about those COVID-19 vaccines? NBC wants to help quell your concerns with a special star-studded mission that could save lives.

Next month, the network will air the hour-long special Roll Up Your Sleeves: Presented By Walgreens, aimed at raising awareness about the coronavirus vaccines, dispelling concerns about them and encouraging people who are hesitant to get vaccinated in order to help end the pandemic that began more than a year ago.

The TV program will feature appearances from comedians, artists and performers, who have not yet been announced, as well as other prominent figures, frontline workers and medical professionals. The special was produced by ATTN.

In February, E! and NBC's parent firm Comcast NBCUniversal launched its Plan Your Vaccine initiative and announced plans for a marketing, advertising and PSA campaign featuring company talent. Names of participating celebs have not been revealed. Meanwhile, on the initiative's website, you can check when you are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in your state, find vaccination sites in your area and read up on the latest vaccine-related news and statistics.