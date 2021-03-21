12 Fragrances Guaranteed to Make You Feel Good on the Inside and Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As we've continued to navigate our new normal amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there's no denying beauty has played a major role in uplifting our spirits and bringing some sense of comfort.
And the simplest way to boost your energy and feel dolled up is by spritzing on perfume. According to Net-a-Porter, the right kind of fragrance can enhance your brain power, help with your mental health and add instant joy.
Case in point? Get an immediate burst of happiness with the delightful scent of vanilla or de-stress and calm your mind with notes of citrus and jasmine. Below, we've rounded up perfumes that will make you feel good on the inside and out.
Best of all? Today, Sunday, March 21, marks National Fragrance Day, so celebrate the holiday in style.
Byredo Mixed Emotions Eau de Parfum
Only Byredo could create a fragrance that encapsulates the rollercoaster of emotions brought on by this past year. Spritz Mixed Emotions—which infuses the sweet, yet sharp notes of cassis, black tea and violet leaf—and wear it like a badge of honor.
Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Eau de Parfum
Brighten up your day with Jimmy Choo's I Want Choo fragrance. The lively floral notes of jasmine and red spider lily mixed with velvet peach and vanilla will put a pep in your step.
Diptyque Orphéon Eau de Parfum
Let Diptyque's Orphéon perfume transport you to Paris in the '60s with its vibrant aroma of juniper berries, tonka beans and cedar.
Escada Candy Love Eau de Toilette
Fall in love with this heart-shaped product! Cute packaging aside, Escada's Candy Love Eau de Toilette is deliciously sweet as it features notes of caramelized apple, vanilla whipped cream and centifolia rose.
Tom Ford Tubéreuse Nue Eau de Parfum
Not to sound cliché, but you can't go wrong with Tom Ford perfumes. And the brand's Tubéreuse Nue Eau de Parfum is proof with its alluring blend of tuberose and jasmine.
Rachel Zoe Signature Fragrance in Empowered
Women's History Month hits a little differently when you add the right kind of accessory: Rachel Zoe's Signature Fragrance in Empowered. Pack a punch with this luscious vanilla and woodsy scent.
Kilian Love, Don't Be Shy Extreme Eau de Parfum
Kilian's Love, Don't Be Shy Extreme Eau de Parfum is an even more exhilarating version of its best-selling original—which is rumored to be Rihanna's signature scent. The new and improved product includes stronger notes of rose and orange blossom.
Marc Jacobs Fragrance Daisy Spring Eau de Toilette
Say goodbye to winter with Marc Jacobs Fragrance's Daisy Spring. The fresh aroma of pink rosebuds and rosewood blossom, paired with spicy cardamom, will make you feel like a walking bouquet of flowers—in the best way.
Kate Spade New York Eau de Parfum
For those days when you're feeling fun, flirty and feminine. Kate Spade's New York Fragrance features hints of wild strawberries and rose essence that, when combined with ambrox and cashmeran base notes, leaves behind an intoxicating aroma.
Gucci Guilty Love Edition for Her Eau de Parfum
When you're both sweet and sassy. Gucci's Guilty Love Edition for Her Eau de Parfum fuses citrus top notes of mandora with bursts of bergamot and a kick of spicy pink pepper.
Mugler Angel Nova Eau de Parfum
In full bloom! Mugler Angel Nova Eau de Parfum gives you an explosion of juicy raspberry, rose and a touch of warm akigalawood resulting in a refreshingly cheery scent.
Issey Miyake L'Eau d'Issey Rose & Rose Eau de Parfum
Wake up and smell the roses—literally! Issey Miyake's L'Eau d'Issey Rose & Rose Fragrance is a garden in a bottle with its sweet and slightly fruity notes of the classic flower.
