Rihanna's Cotton Candy-Colored Outfit Will Make You Dream of Spring

Rihanna knows how to work, work, work, an outfit.

The Fenty Beauty founder was the definition of fabulous after being photographed leaving dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif. on Friday, March 19. For her evening outing, the beauty mogul turned heads in a fun and flirty ensemble that's perfect for spring.

Rihanna dazzled in a bright baby blue co-ord set by Maisie Wilen that she paired with a vintage coat by Chanel. The colorful jacket, which debuted on the brand's 1996 runway, featured a check-pattern in pastel pink and sky blue. It was a cotton candy-colored dream!

The "Work" singer's accessories were just as eye-catching, as she carried a white handbag and wore pale blue heels and a matching beaded choker. Moreover, the 33-year-old star donned a face mask when she left the restaurant.

As of late, Rihanna has been giving fans spring fashion inspo. Late last month, the Savage x Fenty founder teased her lingerie line's upcoming pieces, some of which were designed with groovy floral patterns.