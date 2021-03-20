Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale Has Your Favorite Brands at 50% Off

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Makeup and skincare enthusiasts rejoice! Sephora's Oh! Snap Sale is happening this weekend, with 50% markdowns on different products each day.

The sale will include brands like Too Faced, Smashbox, Buxom, and Philosophy. In addition to getting these products for half price, you can also get free shipping on your order when you type in the promo code FREESHIP at checkout. Click here to find out which fan-favorite products are on sale today only.