Jungalow's Justina Blakeney Is Here to Help You Decorate Wild

E!: What advice do you have for someone who wants to embrace authentic and layered décor but doesn't know where to start?

J.B.: One of the things I talk a lot about in the book is roots. I talk about my own roots and I talk about it in two different ways. One is my literal roots, ancestry, what are things that have been handed down to me that I want to incorporate in my home? What are things that are meaningful to me forever? I like to start out with those items, because that is sort of the item you want to keep around and it tells a story of who you are and of your roots.

There are other types if roots we talk about in the book. Those are the adventitious roots; those are the roots that when we talk about plant life. They reach out far and high, looking for different places. For me, that is a metaphor for traveling, and it doesn't have to be across the world. It could be at a different area in your city that you've never traveled to before and gleaning inspiration from and ideas from those things. Maybe it's an art exhibit, maybe its going over to a friend's house, standing in their closet and finding inspiration that way, but I think it's really about your own ancestry, your own roots, starting there about what is meaningful to you. What do you want to have on display?

I have a set of chairs from my grandparents. I grew up sitting on those and eating ruby red grapefruits with sugar sprinkled on them, and when I sit on those chairs, I think back on those memories with them and those times. So, starting there with your own roots and heritage is a beautiful place to start thinking about how to create an authentic space.