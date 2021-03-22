Lauren Graham Reveals Her Mighty Ducks Role Is No Lorelai Gilmore

One of our favorite TV moms.
We're, of course, talking about Lauren Graham, who famously played single moms Lorelai Gilmore, between 2000 and 2007 on Gilmore Girls, and Sarah Braverman, between 2010 and 2015 on Parenthood. And, on Friday, March 26, fans will see Lauren step into a different matriarchal role on Disney+'s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.
Yet, as Lauren shared with E! News in an exclusive chat, her new part has some discernible differences from her past beloved TV characters. "It feels different to me," Lauren dished. "First of all, I liked that I'm playing a character that has a job that I understand, as opposed to Sarah Braverman had a lot of jobs, Lorelai handed people keys."
Per Lauren, her character Alex works in an office and is hoping to become a lawyer. "I relate to that," she continued. "I liked that she's a little bit of an underdog. You know, Lorelai certainly comes in with confidence to most situations and this is someone who still got some growing to do."
Another selling point for her Mighty Ducks part? She got to star opposite Emilio Estevez.
"I liked the relationship with Emilio," Lauren reflected. "It's a case where two slightly damaged people are like, helping each other grow and…I liked that."
For those unfamiliar with The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, the upcoming series follows 12-year-old Evan (Brady Noon) after he's cut from the now popular Mighty Ducks team and his mom Alex (Graham)'s decision to form a new team of underdogs. In their hunt for an ice rink, they meet the now hockey hating Gordon Bombay (Estevez).
Alongside Lauren, Emilio and Brady, the new Mighty Ducks series stars Swayam Bhatia, Taegen Burns, Maxwell Simkins, Luke Islam, Kiefer O'Reilly, Bella Higginbotham and De'Jon Watts. Hilariously, Lauren revealed to E! News that her young co-stars had no idea about her extensive acting resume while filming the show.
"Brady, my TV kid, we'd been working together for a while and then he came to work one day and he's like, 'Hey! Like, a lot of people like you,'" she recalled. "And I was like, 'What do you mean?' And he was like, 'I mean, googled…'"
In response to Brady's revelation, Lauren asked, "You thought I was some person off the street?" Apparently, that's exactly what the Good Boys actor thought.
For all of this and more, including how the new Disney+ series is a return to the "classic Disney sports" content, watch the full exclusive interview above!
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers premieres Friday, March 26 on Disney+.