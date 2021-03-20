Score Up to 75% Off at Coach Outlet This Weekend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a great day to save big!
If you've been itching to upgrade your wardrobe with new clothes, handbags, shoes and accessories but you're on a budget, Coach Outlet has you covered. And if you're not looking for anything in particular, we're positive you'll find something you absolutely love after browsing Coach Outlet's insane deals! With must-have pieces up to 75% off, this is a sale you cannot pass up.
So, what are you waiting for? Head on over to Coach Outlet. And check out our 9 favorite sale picks below!
Medium Corner Zip Wallet With Lips Print
With seven credit card slots and an ID window, you can easily access your cards. Plus, we love the lip motifs on this wallet.
Small Town Bucket Bag In Signature Canvas
You can wear this adorable bucket bag on your shoulder or as a crossbody thanks to removable straps. Plus, this style is offered in four different colorways!
Ida Sandals
Ditch the boots and get ready for sandal weather! These sandals are great for dressing up or down, and they have a man-made leather lining and footbed for ultimate comfort.
Bold Geo Yoke Shirt
First of all, this top is $262 off. Second, it's so cute! This semi-sheer shirt features shimmering, metallic lurex threads so you'll look amazing wherever you go.
Signature Rectangle Sunglasses
There's nothing shady about these deals! We love the frame shape and gradient lenses on this pair of sunnies.
Dempsey Shoulder Bag In Signature Jacquard With Patch
Featuring Coach's signature jacquard and refined pebble leather, this bag needs to be in your possession ASAP! We love how the rainbow strap will add a pop of color to any outfit.
Uli Sport Slide With Horse And Carriage Print
Wear these slides to the pool, beach or supermarket! They feature an EVA footbed so you'll be comfortable no matter where the day takes you.
Dreamer Convertible Crossbody
This bag screams springtime! Besides the lovely color, this crossbody bag offers plenty of space for cards, cash, keys and your phone.
Double Billfold Wallet With 80'S New York Graphic
Made with refined calf leather, this chic wallet includes eight credit card slots and full-length bill compartments.
Ready for more fashion must-haves? Catch Some Z's With These 11 Super Cute Pajamas!