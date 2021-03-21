Why Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird Are Happy to Be Everyone's #CoupleGoals

Watch : Female Athletes Who Dominated 2018

Five months after spontaneously dropping to one knee during their Antiguan vacation last fall, Megan Rapinoe has a few definite ideas of how she'd like to kick off married life with Sue Bird.

Not necessarily a fine-tuned approach to the what, when, where of it all, the pastel-tressed soccer phenom not necessarily known for her commitment to planning. But certainly the how.

"We want it to be long," Rapinoe posed while chatting with E! News. "Not just one day, but probably just make it a big vacation for all of our friends." Because every time she's been to a loved one's special day, say, when she served as Ashlyn Harris' maid of honor at her December 2019 Miami vows to fellow U.S. Women's National Soccer Team member Ali Krieger, "they're just so fun, but it happens so quickly," Rapinoe said, emphasizing with a snap. "So how do we drag this out as long as possible and have as much fun as possible, I think is kind of the goal."