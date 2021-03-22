Tour Chrishell Stause's Hollywood Home After a Must-See Spring Refresh

Watch : Go Inside Chrishell Stause's Chic & Modern Home

Chrishell Stause is ready for a spring refresh.

After spending months and months at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Selling Sunset star finally had some time to focus on making her house a true home. And while the real estate agent is known for selling mansions all across Los Angeles, Chrishell wanted to team up with Marshalls and T.J. Maxx to help transform her space.

"I've been shopping at their stores for so long but to use them to completely overhaul my space has just been exactly what I was looking for," she exclusively shared with E! News. "When you actually do it, you're like, 'Why didn't I do this sooner?' They have so many quality products. Their prices are great and I was able to showcase my personality in my space."

Chrishell added, "If I'm going to be spending so much time in my space, I really want to love it and I really want to make it my own."