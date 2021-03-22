Tour Chrishell Stause's Hollywood Home After a Must-See Spring Refresh

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Chrishell Stause is ready for a spring refresh.
After spending months and months at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Selling Sunset star finally had some time to focus on making her house a true home. And while the real estate agent is known for selling mansions all across Los Angeles, Chrishell wanted to team up with Marshalls and T.J. Maxx to help transform her space.
"I've been shopping at their stores for so long but to use them to completely overhaul my space has just been exactly what I was looking for," she exclusively shared with E! News. "When you actually do it, you're like, 'Why didn't I do this sooner?' They have so many quality products. Their prices are great and I was able to showcase my personality in my space."
Chrishell added, "If I'm going to be spending so much time in my space, I really want to love it and I really want to make it my own."
While her Selling Sunset co-stars have yet to see the new space in person, some have been given a preview thanks to Facetime. According to initial reviews, they all approve. As Chrishell shared, "I even got Amanza's approval and Amanza does all interior designer so I thought her approval was very nice because this is what she does."
As the spring season begins, the Oppenheim Group realtor is giving E! News a look inside her Los Angeles home. Keep scrolling to see her favorite rooms and find out how you can pick up similar pieces at an affordable price.
If you like Chrishell's style, here's your chance to shop for similar styles!
Berkshire Blanket Velvet Loft Throw
"I really was inspired by cozy things," Chrishell shared with E! News. "I want things that are warm. I really want something to feel inviting."
Jofran Adjustable Stool
Looking for a comfortable and stylish stool for your kitchen? Look no further than this wood and metal stool that has an adjustable height.
Thro 20x20 Woven Textured Pillow
Chrishell wanted to add touches of pink to her rooms to help create an inviting space. This texture pillow is perfect to add to your couch or family room chair.
Thro Set Of 4 Philip Lace Haze Faux Linen Placemats
No table setting is complete without some placemats. Depending on your space, choose from bright white, natural or navy colors. Warning: These just went on sale making them less than $3 each.
Jolie Fleur 15in Tulip In Ceramic Pot
Let's face it: Not everyone can make it to the farmer's market every week for fresh flowers. Instead, spruce up your space with a textured pot that includes realistic faux tulips. It looks authentic and saves money overtime.
