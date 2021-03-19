How Antonia Gentry's Real Experiences With Microaggressions Inspired Ginny & Georgia

Watch : "Ginny & Georgia": Antonia Gentry Speaks Out After Taylor Swift Joke

Antonia Gentry's starring role in Ginny & Georgia helped her process some of the microaggressions she says she experienced as a teenager.

Ginny & Georgia follows Antonia's Ginny as she and her mother Georgia (played by Brianne Howey) navigate life in their new town. Ginny, whose mother is white and father is Black, falls in with a new group of friends, but finds herself having to deal with subtle, yet insensitive comments about her race from her new squad.

"There are moments when Ginny's friends, they have microaggressions that they put on her. Some of it comes from my own experiences," the actress told guest host Stephen "tWitch" Boss during the March 19 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "There's a character named Samantha in the show and she asks Ginny questions that are pretty insensitive, like, 'What are you? You look so exotic. Which one of your parents is white? I want to have mixed babies but I don't want to deal with all that hair.'"

She added that another character, Brody, complimented Ginny when she straightens her hair, saying she looks "so much better" with the new hairstyle and "if only she had a butt, she'd be perfect."