What Drag Race U.K. Winner Lawrence Chaney Wants to Conquer Next

Say 'ello to Her Majesty: the RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. season two winner is Lawrence Chaney!

The 23-year-old Scottish superstar took home the crown on last night's season finale, beating out finalists Bimini Bon Boulash, Tayce and Ellie Diamond and taking home top title (and a trip to Hollywood to film her own digital series).

Chaney is not only the first competitor from Scotland to win any Drag Race season, she's also the series' first and only curve queen to ever win in the 12 years the Emmy-winning reality show has been on the air. During season two, Chaney won over RuPaul's judging panel and audiences alike with his undeniable charm, smart sense of humor and bigger-than-life personality.

Rea on for E! News' exclusive chat with newly crowned Drag Race U.K. winner Lawrence Chaney.

E! NEWS: Congratulations! How Does it feel?

LC: I'm still very mind-blown and shooketh. It's weird because you're feeling all the emotions at once it's trying to make it not vomit. It's that kind of overstimulated, fabulous, glitter, you've got a crown now vibes.