Why Demi Lovato Says She Had to "Die to Wake Up" After Overdose

Watch : Demi Lovato's Biggest Revelations From New Documentary

Not all was as it seemed for Demi Lovato.

In a newly released preview from the "I Love Me" singer's CBS Sunday Morning interview, which will air on March 21, Lovato sat down with correspondent Tracy Smith, who had also interviewed the performer in 2016.

Reflecting on her near-fatal overdose in July 2018, Lovato said, "The doctors told me that I had five to 10 minutes...If no one had found me, then I wouldn't be here."



Fortunately, that is not what happened. "I'm grateful," she said, "that I'm sitting here today."

During their first sit-down, they discussed Lovato's addiction, rehab stays and road to recovery. "We had a similar conversation in 2016," Smith told her. "What happened?"

As Lovato, now 28, responded, "I was probably 24 when we did the interview...I'm in recovery from a bunch of things and I have been sober for however many years, but I'm still miserable."

As Lovato put it, "For the first time in my life, [I] had to essentially die to wake up."