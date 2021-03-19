Read the Sweet Note Taylor Swift Received From "Queen of Grace" Beyoncé After the Grammys

Watch : Taylor Swift's BF Joe Alwyn "Likes" Her GRAMMYS Win

Queens recognize queens.

On Friday, March 19, Taylor Swift took to Instagram to show her 151 million followers the sweet gift Beyoncé sent her following her Grammy win for Album of the Year.

Along with the beautiful multi-colored bouquet of followers, the handwritten note read, "Congratulations on your Grammy. It was great seeing you on Sunday night. Thank you for always being so supportive. Sending love to you and your family. B."

The "cardigan" singer, who won the award for her album folklore, captioned the snapshot of her gift, "Woke up to flowers from the queen of grace & greatness @beyonce and suddenly it's the best Friday EVER."

She added, "Thank you B and congratulations on your epic achievement Sunday night!!"

As fans may recall, Beyoncé also had a history-making Grammy night. The megastar took home Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl" alongside her daughter Blue Ivy Carter and Wizkid, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance with Megan Thee Stallion for "Savage" Remix and Best R&B Performance for "Black Parade."