The Conners Crew Member Dead After "Fatal Medical Event" on Set

Fans are keeping The Conners crew in their thoughts.

On March 19, a rep for production company Werner Entertainment told E! News a member of the show's technical crew passed away. The name of the deceased individual was not revealed.

"With heavy hearts we regret to confirm that a member of our technical crew suffered a fatal medical event today," the statement read. "He was a much-loved member of The Conners and Roseanne families for over 25 years."

The rep did not go into detail about the medical event. "As we remember our beloved colleague," the statement continued, "we ask that you respect the privacy of his family and loved ones as they begin their grieving process."

According to TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, the crew member, who reportedly worked primarily in lighting, was up on the catwalk at CBS Studio Center's Stage 22 in Los Angeles when the medical event took place. The outlet reported studio medics were called to the scene but were unable to resuscitate the individual and pronounced the crew member dead at the scene. A source told TMZ, which was first to report the news, the individual was a man between the ages of 50 and 60.