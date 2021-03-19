Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Too Faced, Becca Cosmetics, PMD & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway and Sephora is offering discounts on some of the same products. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day to get 50% off products from Becca Cosmetics, PMD, NuFace and Too Faced at Sephora. Check out the products from today's Oh Snap! Sale below.
Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter
Becca Cosmetics highlighters give your skin a natural, luminous glow. Sephora carries eleven shades, including the much-beloved bestseller, Champagne Pop.
NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device
Are you concerned about fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness, and loss of elasticity? You should use the NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device. It's a microcurrent facial-toning device that helps visibly improve some of your biggest skin concerns.
NuFace Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer
Maximize the effectiveness of the NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device by applying the NuFace Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer first. The lightweight gel hydrates and visibly plumps the skin while helping to activate the microcurrent device.
Too Faced Melted Chocolate 24 Hour Liquid Matte Eye Shadow
This chocolate-scented eye shadow creates an airbrushed finish that lasts for a full 24 hours. It's crease-proof and waterproof product is available in eight different shades.
PMD Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device
Clean, firm, and tone your face with the PMD Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device. It has 7,000 vibrations per minute to break down dirt and impurities in an effective yet gentle way.
PMD Personal Microderm
Give yourself a professional-level microdermabrasion treatment in the comfort of your own home. The PMD Personal Microderm device removes dead skin, increases circulation, and supports natural collagen production.
