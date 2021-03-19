Shep Rose Weighs In on the "Surprising" Fallout From Madison LeCroy and Alex Rodriguez Rumors

Watch : Alex Rodriguez Had Madison Lecroy Sign an NDA Claims Shep Rose

Shep Rose is continuing to weigh on those rumors about Madison LeCroy and Alex Rodriguez.

The 41-year-old Southern Charm star was asked about the recent reports during the March 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

At one point, Andy Cohen brought up how Shep claimed Madison told him she signed an NDA after allegedly DMing with A-Rod. E! News reached out to Alex's team for comment on this accusation but has yet to hear back. Andy then asked Shep for his thoughts on all of the "hoo-ha" going on in the media.

"Andy, you're going to get me in trouble," Shep replied with a laugh. "No, I'll only answer to you from now on. Yeah, I mean, it's surprising. You know, our little show is on the cover of magazines."

The Bravo host then asked if Shep has spoken to his co-stars Austen Kroll, who's had an on-again, off-again romance with Madison, or Craig Conover, who brought up accusations regarding Madison and an "ex-MLB player" during the Southern Charm reunion, since the "fallout."

"Austen does not want to hear about it," Shep said. "He really doesn't. I don't know. You know, he's a sensitive guy. He'd rather just block it out and act like that's the past and keep it in the past. Although, I told him, 'Buddy, that's going to be difficult to do if we continue doing the show here.'"