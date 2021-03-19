See These 12 Secrets About She’s the Man for What They Really Are

Watch : Relive Channing Tatum's Iconic "Dear John" Moments: E! News Rewind

Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have to wait 15 years for people to appreciate it greatly.

Coming out of the premiere of his film Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical at the Sundance Film Festival, director Andy Fickman was receiving a lot of drug-related pitches—"They were like, 'Do you want to do Cocaine Fiends? Do you want to do Happy Herointown?'"—when he came across the script for a teen comedy, She's the Man.

Penned by Karen McCullah Lutz and Kirsten Smith, the movie was a modern adaptation of William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, centering on Viola, a teenage girl who pretends to be her twin brother in order to play on the boys' soccer team. Shenanigans ensue, romantic complications occur and gender norms are defied.

"I just loved it," Fickman told E! News of the script. "I was such a big Twelfth Night fan, such a big Shakespeare fan as a theater director, I dove in."

And he dove in head-first with Amanda Bynes, as the beloved Nickelodeon child star was already attached to play Viola/Sebastian.