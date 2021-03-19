See Katharine McPhee's Racy Shout-Out to Baby Rennie for What He's Done to Her "Boobs"

Watch : Katharine McPhee Gives Birth to Baby No. 1!

Katharine McPhee is giving credit where credit is due.

The new mom, who welcomed newborn son Rennie with husband David Foster last month, posted an adorable photo to her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 18 of herself seemingly breastfeeding the little guy while wearing a plunging top. The selfie offered a close-up view of her face and chest, along with Rennie's cute little hand in the far corner.

"Necklaces by @communionbyjoy," she captioned it, adding blue-heart emojis.

The 36-year-old star, who donned the Hill House Home Nap Dress for the shot, then followed up with a second post to her Instagram Story, but this time, she included a bit more text.

"Boobs by Rennie Foster," she quipped.

Katharine only recently shared her baby's name with the world, but the announcement was not without a bit of controversy. She disclosed the moniker during a virtual Today show chat that airs March 19 but went public on March 17.