See Katharine McPhee's Racy Shout-Out to Baby Rennie for What He's Done to Her "Boobs"

Katharine McPhee is giving credit where credit is due.
The new mom, who welcomed newborn son Rennie with husband David Foster last month, posted an adorable photo to her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 18 of herself seemingly breastfeeding the little guy while wearing a plunging top. The selfie offered a close-up view of her face and chest, along with Rennie's cute little hand in the far corner.
"Necklaces by @communionbyjoy," she captioned it, adding blue-heart emojis.
The 36-year-old star, who donned the Hill House Home Nap Dress for the shot, then followed up with a second post to her Instagram Story, but this time, she included a bit more text.
"Boobs by Rennie Foster," she quipped.
Katharine only recently shared her baby's name with the world, but the announcement was not without a bit of controversy. She disclosed the moniker during a virtual Today show chat that airs March 19 but went public on March 17.
Katharine prefaced her reveal by commenting, "My husband hopefully won't kill me for saying it," and she appeared to be correct in fearing that the 71-year-old legendary music producer might not have been on the same page.
"My husband was kind of annoyed," the Smash alum admitted during her March 18 visit to SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show. "I said, 'What was I supposed to say? Nothing like, I'm sorry, we're not sharing the name.'"
She continued, "Cause we don't want to be like that pretentious over the name, but just—it's the only kind of thing you can hold on to that feels private, you know, that you can kind of keep."
However, given that the name reveal has now allowed for hilarious social media posts like the one she just shared, we can only imagine her hubby will eventually see the upside.
